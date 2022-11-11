Close menu
Scottish Championship
HamiltonHamilton Academical1AyrAyr United1

Hamilton Academical v Ayr United

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Hamilton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 24LawsonBooked at 55mins
  • 2Doyle
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 3Shiels
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 8Martin
  • 19Winter
  • 9Ryan
  • 10Zanatta
  • 17Tiehi

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 11Smith
  • 16Virtanen
  • 22Brown
  • 25Owens
  • 31Smith
  • 41One
  • 44Latona
  • 46Morgan

Ayr

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Albinson
  • 17McAllister
  • 15Kirk
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 8Dempsey
  • 6MurdochBooked at 10mins
  • 31SmithSubstituted forAshfordat 45'minutes
  • 14Mullin
  • 9Akinyemi
  • 11Mitchell-LawsonSubstituted forO'Connorat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McAdams
  • 10O'Connor
  • 18Young
  • 22McKenzie
  • 23Ashford
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 26Bilham
  • 29Bangala
  • 30Bryden
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home14
Away2
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  3. Booking

    Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical).

  5. Post update

    Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Daire O'Connor replaces Jayden Mitchell-Lawson because of an injury.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  8. Post update

    Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United).

  10. Post update

    Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Ayr United 1. Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Penalty Hamilton Academical. Andy Winter draws a foul in the penalty area.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Sean McGinty (Ayr United) after a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).

  15. Post update

    Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Second Half

    Second Half begins Hamilton Academical 0, Ayr United 1.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Sam Ashford replaces Paul Smith.

  18. Half Time

    First Half ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Ayr United 1.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1575330191126
2Morton146442014622
3Raith Rovers147161914522
4Dundee146442420422
5Inverness CT146441616022
6Queen's Park146352123-221
7Partick Thistle146262727020
8Cove Rangers144462224-216
9Hamilton152671528-1312
10Arbroath14257918-911
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories