Hamilton Academical v Ayr United

Attempt missed. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fulton
- 24LawsonBooked at 55mins
- 2Doyle
- 4O'Reilly
- 3Shiels
- 18Mimnaugh
- 8Martin
- 19Winter
- 9Ryan
- 10Zanatta
- 17Tiehi
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 11Smith
- 16Virtanen
- 22Brown
- 25Owens
- 31Smith
- 41One
- 44Latona
- 46Morgan
Ayr
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Albinson
- 17McAllister
- 15Kirk
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 8Dempsey
- 6MurdochBooked at 10mins
- 31SmithSubstituted forAshfordat 45'minutes
- 14Mullin
- 9Akinyemi
- 11Mitchell-LawsonSubstituted forO'Connorat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 1McAdams
- 10O'Connor
- 18Young
- 22McKenzie
- 23Ashford
- 25Ecrepont
- 26Bilham
- 29Bangala
- 30Bryden
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt saved. Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical).
Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Daire O'Connor replaces Jayden Mitchell-Lawson because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Daniel O'Reilly (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United).
Goal! Hamilton Academical 1, Ayr United 1. Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Hamilton Academical. Andy Winter draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Sean McGinty (Ayr United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Hand ball by Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United).
Foul by Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical).
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Hamilton Academical 0, Ayr United 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Sam Ashford replaces Paul Smith.
Half Time
First Half ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Ayr United 1.
Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical).