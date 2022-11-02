Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Ryan Manning (left) has made 16 starts for Swansea City this season while Joel Latibeaudiere (right) has made 13

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin wants to see new contracts given to players before planning his future.

Martin said new contracts for Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning are "the most important thing".

Martin's current deal expires in 2024, but he has been in talks with the Championship club about extending his stay in south Wales.

"I think the onus is on us to get it [Manning's contract] done," Martin said.

"It's not my area to get it sorted but the owners know how I feel.

"Josh (Marsh, head of football operations) and Julian (Winter, chief executive) feel the same as me, we need to get it done.

"It's the same with Joel Latibeaudiere, they are the two most important bits of business we need to get done before we talk about January or my own contract.

"The most important thing is to sign those two boys and I hope we get it done pretty soon."

Manning joined Swansea on a three-year deal back in 2020 after leaving Queen's Park Rangers and has since represented the Republic of Ireland six times.

Latibeaudiere followed Manning a month later following his departure from Manchester City, and both have been regular features under Martin.

After a inconsistent start to the season, Swansea have since shot up the Championship table, with Saturday's defeat to Preston the first in 10 games.

"We have a group of players who we have an opportunity to build with," said Martin.

"The two of them [Manning and Latibeaudiere] should be a huge part of what the club want to build in terms of their profile, their character and what they produce on the pitch.

"Lets hope we get it sorted as quickly as possible."