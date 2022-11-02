Last updated on .From the section Newport

Graham Coughlan has overseen a win and two draws since taking charge of Newport County

Newport manager Graham Coughlan insists his side are fully focused on their FA Cup tie with Colchester on Saturday.

After facing the U's, County travel to the King Power Stadium to face Premier League Leicester in the EFL Cup.

The Exiles will be looking to reach the fourth round of the EFL Cup for the second time in three seasons, but after an unbeaten start as manager Coughlan is not getting distracted.

"I've not looked far in the fixture list to be honest," Coughlan said.

"The fixture list says Colchester on Saturday, that's about as far as I'll be looking.

"There's always a danger if you start looking beyond, or you start planning weeks or games ahead, you end up tripping yourself up.

"We've had Colchester watched, we've put the hours in this week with the mileage getting up and down to watch them at Barrow so I wouldn't disrespect those people who are doing the work for us by looking too far beyond the next fixture.

"If I start looking beyond or making plans for other days or other dates or other games, the walls come caving in on top of you."

Coughlan has so far named the same starting line-up for all three of his games in charge but has hinted he could make changes for Saturday's game at Rodney Parade.

"It's definitely a chance to shuffle your pack and adjust and make a couple of changes if need be," he added.

"There's an opportunity, not just in the FA Cup, but in all competitions to do that."

Newport have a clean bill of health with the exception of striker Offrande Zanzala, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.