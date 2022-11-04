Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Liam Morrison has played for Scotland Under-17s

Bayern Munich defender Liam Morrison has received his first Scotland Under-21 call-up for the friendly against Iceland at Fir Park this month.

The 19-year-old joined the German club from Celtic in 2019 and has been playing for their second team.

Newcastle goalkeeper Jude Smith and Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney are also selected for the first time.

Elliot Anderson, Connor Barron, Alex Lowry, Stuart McKinstry and Calvin Ramsay all return after injury.

Former Aberdeen right-back Ramsay - who missed the double-header against Northern Ireland for Scot Gemmill's side in September - made his Liverpool debut against Napoli in midweek.

The game in Motherwell on Thursday, 17 November will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Entry to the stadium will be free for all supporters, with no tickets required.