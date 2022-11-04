Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Mark Hudson previously captained Cardiff City before returning to the club as a coach

Interim manager Mark Hudson says he hopes he'll be confirmed as Cardiff City's permanent boss next week when he meets owner Vincent Tan and the board.

Hudson took over after Steve Morison's sacking in September, and has won three of his eight games in charge.

He says he hopes to be given the job until at least the end of the season during meetings before Cardiff host Sheffield United on November 12.

"What I've been told is they're not looking at anyone else," said Hudson.

Hudson enjoyed an excellent start to his tenure - winning two and drawing one of his first three games - but has since lost four out of five.

Bluebirds fans have been calling for the club to provide more clarity on the managerial situation, especially with just three games to go before the World Cup break.

"I understand exactly what the fans are asking - in any walk of life you want to have clarity," Hudson said.

"You want to know where you're heading, and hopefully that's what we can give them sooner rather than later.

"From my point of view, though, I am focussed fully on (tomorrow's) game at Sunderland and the focus should be on what we can achieve in that game."

Asked whether he expects to be confirmed as permanent manager for the rest of the season, Hudson said, "I hope so. As I've said before, I want to be here as long as I can.

"I'm meeting the board and the owners next week, which will be good.

"I'm hoping that clarity will come. That would be something we all want, and we can keep cracking on and go forward."

Hudson hopes the appointment of Dean Whitehead as first-team coach is a sign of the club's faith in him.

Whitehead, 40, has most recently worked as the assistant manager at Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

Whitehead and Hudson spent three seasons playing together at Huddersfield Town before both going into coaching.

"That's all done - he came in and met the players and staff on Thursday morning. He's another good character to add to a really good group," Hudson added.

"I know Dean really well, I've played with him and coached with him, and he's not long come out of a job at Besiktas which shows the level of him as a coach.

"He's highly regarded over there."