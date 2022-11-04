Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Kian Harratt scored once in nine appearances for Bradford City in all competitions

Bradford City have terminated the season-long loan deal of Huddersfield striker Kian Harratt after he was fined for hare coursing.

The 20-year-old was fined £830 at Beverley Magistrates' Court on 26 October.

Harratt played nine games for the Bantams in all competitions this season but last featured in a league match on 3 September.