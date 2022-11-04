Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Antonio Colak has been named Player of the Month for September and October

Player recruitment is a "collective process", says Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who insists he has never been overruled on a signing.

Antonio Colak has won successive SPFL Player of the Month awards but other arrivals have made a varied impact.

"You work with a list with the scouting team," said Van Bronckhorst.

"Of course there are players I follow myself and in the end due to various reasons you come to the players we have brought in now."

He added: "Some players just didn't want to come or the transfer fees or salaries were too high.

"Of course we are trying to get the best players in which are possible but I never get overruled in a player I wanted to have.

"You have an ideal situation where I want this player or that player but we have to keep to our budget on salary and the budget we can invest in players. "

Croatia striker Colak has hit the ground running but other recruits have drawn criticism, with left-back Ridvan Yilmaz rarely featuring fleetingly following his move from Besiktas.

Van Bronckhorst, whose side exited Europe on Tuesday with six defeats in the Champions League, says it is normal for some new arrivals to take longer to settle in.

"Of course you will have signings who will adapt quicker and are more quickly in the line-up," said the Dutchman.

"That's obvious for every team. The focus when it doesn't go well is always on the players who aren't playing.

"Antonio has settled in really quickly, scoring a lot goals, important goals, so for me his adaptation has been pretty good.

"I think Borna [Barisic] helped him a lot with his adaption to Glasgow. He's a very open character so he's very nice to have around and he's well liked in the dressing room."