Alex Morris (left) and Lee Bell have swapped roles at Crewe

Crewe Alexandra have made Lee Bell interim manager after boss Alex Morris stood down from the role to become the club's assistant.

The League Two club say the move was made at Morris' own request, "for compassionate reasons".

Morris, previously assistant to Dave Artell, was appointed as manager in April after a spell as caretaker boss, with Bell becoming his assistant.

Alex are 16th in the league and winless in nine games since 17 September.

Bell, who played for the Railwaymen between 2010 and 2012, will now lead the team for the first time in Saturday's FA Cup first-round tie against League Two leaders Leyton Orient.

Crewe finished bottom of the third tier last season, leading to Artell being sacked after more than five years in charge.

They picked up 15 points in their first nine league games this term but the last seven have brought just four points.

Seven of the 24 clubs in League Two have now changed their manager since the season started in July.