Merthyr Town are currently 14th in the Southern League Premier South

FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town Date: Saturday, 5 November Time: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport

Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round.

Southern League Premier South side Merthyr have reached the first round for the first time since 2005.

The Martyrs are away to National League North side Buxton in the first round on Saturday.

"It's a massive opportunity," Rees told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"You see all these big teams drawn out and Newport County are a massive team that we wanted.

"When we saw Buxton we thought it wasn't the greatest draw and we were all quite disappointed.

"But when you look at it in the long run - we beat Gloucester who were a league above, and you kind of think 'second round, could we do it?'

"I think we can with the team that we've got and a full squad back as well and obviously the 'Mighty Martyrs' behind us, I think we can do it."

Merthyr have seen off Truro City, Cirencester Town in a replay, Gloucester City and Folkestone Invicta ro reach the first round.

Rees was a member of the Yate Town side, managed by current Merthyr boss Paul Michael, which reached last season's first round.

Yate would eventually lose 5-0 to Yeovil Town but Newport-born Rees is looking forward to a first round appearance with Merthyr.

"It's a different feeling with Merthyr," Rees said.

"Last season with Yate was obviously a good achievement but with Merthyr it feels like a bigger buzz at the moment, with a bigger fanbase.

"It feels like it means more to the fans as well."

Rees started his career at Bristol City but was released by the Ashton Gate club in the summer of 2020 having spent time on loan at Bath City and Salisbury before his spell with Yate.

"I focus on every game and not looking any further at the moment," Rees added.

"I'm enjoying myself with this team, the unbelievable fans and taking it all in at the moment."