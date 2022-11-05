Last updated on .From the section Football

Josh Addison ensured Guernsey FC still had hope of a point going into the final moments

A first-half penalty saw Westfield inflict a fourth loss in six games on Guernsey FC in the Isthmian League South Central division.

Keanu Marsh and Sam Murray had early chances while Joe Alvarez and Matt Loaring went close at the end of the first half as Guernsey impressed.

Westfield got a soft-looking penalty after a Jacob Fallaize foul right on half time which Troy Walters scored.

Fallaize should have levelled with a header after an hour.

Josh Addison kept the islanders in it with an excellent save eight minutes from full time before substitute Wiktor Makowski dragged a shot wide for Westfield soon after.

Guernsey remain third-from-bottom of the table and are yet to win at home this season.