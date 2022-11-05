Last updated on .From the section Football

Gary Freeman has been Jersey Bulls manager since the club began in 2019

Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says his side's 4-0 win at Camberley Town was one of the best this season.

Goals from Lorne Bickley, Miguel Carvalho and Ruben Mendes saw the islanders go into the break 3-0 ahead before Mendes scored an excellent fourth 12 minutes into the second half.

The win keeps Jersey fifth in Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

"It was an excellent performance, one of our best of the season," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We must be in quite a good place because we asked the players to start aggressively and play in their half, and if I'd have written that first half any better I don't think I could have.

"We moved the ball quite quickly, and if you do it quickly side to side then you'll find spaces open up in the middle.

"For that spell in the first from 15 minutes in I thought we were very good and could have had another one or two."