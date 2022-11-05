Last updated on .From the section Football

Tyler Harvey's hat-trick took his tally to 17 in the league this season

Truro City boss Paul Wotton says there will be no complacency from his side after their 6-0 win over North Leigh in Southern Premier Division South.

Tyler Harvey scored twice to put City 2-0 up at half-time before Andrew Neal got a third shortly after the break.

Harvey got his hat-trick with 13 minutes left before Matt Wright and Will Dean scored late on.

The win kept the unbeaten White Tigers a point clear at the top of the table from second-placed Weston-super-Mare.

"The boys work hard and they deserve it at the moment and long may it continue," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But there's no complacency from us, I'm a humble person and they're a very humble changing room.

"We just keep working away, we train Tuesday and train Thursday and have a tough game away to Metropolitan Police next Saturday.

"We've won 6-0 today, but that's finished now and onto the next game."