Norwich City v Middlesbrough

NorwichNorwich City15:00MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|20
|10
|8
|2
|37
|23
|14
|38
|2
|Blackburn
|20
|12
|0
|8
|24
|19
|5
|36
|3
|Sheff Utd
|20
|10
|5
|5
|34
|19
|15
|35
|4
|Norwich
|20
|9
|5
|6
|28
|21
|7
|32
|5
|Watford
|20
|9
|5
|6
|28
|22
|6
|32
|6
|QPR
|20
|9
|4
|7
|26
|22
|4
|31
|7
|Preston
|20
|8
|7
|5
|16
|16
|0
|31
|8
|Swansea
|20
|8
|6
|6
|27
|28
|-1
|30
|9
|Luton
|20
|7
|8
|5
|22
|21
|1
|29
|10
|Birmingham
|21
|7
|7
|7
|23
|20
|3
|28
|11
|Millwall
|19
|8
|4
|7
|22
|20
|2
|28
|12
|Sunderland
|20
|7
|6
|7
|26
|23
|3
|27
|13
|Coventry
|18
|7
|5
|6
|19
|18
|1
|26
|14
|Reading
|20
|8
|2
|10
|21
|29
|-8
|26
|15
|Rotherham
|20
|6
|7
|7
|24
|25
|-1
|25
|16
|Stoke
|20
|7
|4
|9
|22
|25
|-3
|25
|17
|Middlesbrough
|20
|6
|6
|8
|27
|25
|2
|24
|18
|Cardiff
|20
|7
|3
|10
|17
|24
|-7
|24
|19
|Hull
|20
|7
|3
|10
|24
|37
|-13
|24
|20
|Bristol City
|20
|6
|5
|9
|27
|29
|-2
|23
|21
|Blackpool
|20
|6
|4
|10
|23
|31
|-8
|22
|22
|West Brom
|19
|4
|8
|7
|22
|24
|-2
|20
|23
|Wigan
|20
|5
|5
|10
|19
|30
|-11
|20
|24
|Huddersfield
|19
|5
|3
|11
|19
|26
|-7
|18
