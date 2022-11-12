Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic15:00Ross CountyRoss County
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Ross County

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th November 2022

  • St MirrenSt Mirren1RangersRangers0
  • CelticCeltic15:00Ross CountyRoss County
  • HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00LivingstonLivingston
  • KilmarnockKilmarnock15:00HibernianHibernian
  • St JohnstoneSt Johnstone15:00MotherwellMotherwell
  • AberdeenAberdeen18:00Dundee UtdDundee United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic14130148123639
2Rangers15102333141932
3St Mirren157261722-523
4Aberdeen147162823522
5Livingston147161419-522
6Hearts146262324-120
7St Johnstone156271820-220
8Hibernian156271822-420
9Motherwell155191921-216
10Ross County154381224-1215
11Dundee Utd153391730-1312
12Kilmarnock153391127-1612
View full Scottish Premiership table

