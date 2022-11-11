Manchester City v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo was sent off against Fulham last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Joao Cancelo is available for Manchester City after serving a one-match ban in the midweek EFL Cup tie against Chelsea.

Kyle Walker, who has been selected in England's World Cup squad, remains out following groin surgery.

Vitaly Janelt has recovered from the minor muscle injury that kept him out of Brentford's EFL Cup defeat.

Christian Norgaard started that game on his return from an Achilles injury sustained in late August.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

There are some difficult decisions for managers to make about resting some players before the World Cup depending on their fitness.

You have to remember though that there are points at stake here and people are under pressure. So, Pep Guardiola won't be doing anyone else any favours - his priority is getting the win for Manchester City.

City beat Fulham the hard way last week with 10 men and through a last-minute penalty, but I think things will be a lot more straightforward for them this time.

Brentford don't seem to be the same side when they are away from home - they still haven't beaten anyone on the road this season, and that is not going to change here.

Prediction: 4-0

Sutton's full predictions v Jamie Johnson stars Jessica McHale and Olivia Chomczuk

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford have lost four consecutive matches against Manchester City in all competitions since a 2-1 victory at Griffin Park in the League Cup in September 1989.

They met in the league for the first time in 70 years last season. City won 1-0 away and then 2-0 at home.

Brentford have lost six of their seven away games versus Manchester City in all competitions, with the exception being a 2-0 top-flight victory at Maine Road on Christmas Day 1937.

Manchester City

City have equalled the club record of 16 consecutive home wins in all competitions, set between November 1920 and August 1921.

It's 11 home league victories in a row for Pep Guardiola' side, their best run since a 14-match streak in 2017-18.

They can match the Premier League record of scoring multiple goals in 16 successive home fixtures, set by Liverpool from February to December 2019.

Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals in 12 Premier League appearances. The fewest games needed to reach 20 goals is 21 by Kevin Phillips.

Haaland can become the first Manchester City player to score in seven consecutive top-flight home matches since David White from December 1991 to February 1992.

Brentford

Brentford are winless in all seven Premier League away trips this season, with four draws and three defeats.

The Bees have only kept one clean sheet in their past 23 away games, conceding 51 goals.

Bryan Mbeumo is poised to become the first player to make 50 Premier League appearances for Brentford on Saturday.

