Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Scott McKenna has been ever-present for Forest this season

TEAM NEWS

Orel Mangala is suspended for Nottingham Forest after being sent off in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Midfielder Jack Colback made his comeback from a back problem in that tie against Tottenham.

Crystal Palace will assess Odsonne Edouard, who has missed the past two matches because of a thigh injury.

James McArthur remains out with a groin injury and USA international Chris Richards has been ruled out of the World Cup with a hamstring issue.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

No-one wants to be bottom of the table going into the World Cup so this is a massive game for Nottingham Forest, especially as they are at home.

Forest were good in the first half against Brentford last week but fell away after the break so it is going to be a nervy City Ground crowd this time.

Still, they will probably take heart from seeing Forest get a last-minute equaliser against the Bees, and then beating Tottenham in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Having said all that, Crystal Palace are playing really well right now and are so dangerous in attack. They have got a lot of match-winners in their side, while I am not sure Forest create enough.

Prediction: 1-2

Sutton's full predictions v Jamie Johnson stars Jessica McHale and Olivia Chomczuk

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace's solitary win in the past nine top-flight meetings was by 1-0 at City Ground in February 1991.

The most recent competitive games between these teams were in the 2012-13 Championship. Both fixtures were drawn.

Nottingham Forest

In only three of the 30 completed Premier League seasons did the team bottom of the table on Christmas Day go on to avoid relegation. All three of those teams had 10 points - as Forest do now.

Forest have scored first in six of their seven home league games this season - but have gone on to win only twice.

Only Leicester have dropped more points from winning positions than the 12 by Nottingham Forest this season.

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in all three of his Premier League home starts.

Crystal Palace

Palace can win three consecutive Premier League fixtures for the first time since a run of four from February to June 2020.

The Eagles are unbeaten in their past eight league games against promoted sides, winning four of them.

Palace have earned a league-high 12 points from losing positions.

Wilfried Zaha has failed to score in any of his six appearances against Forest.

My Nottingham Forest line-up Predict Nottingham Forest's starting line-up for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Crystal Palace line-up Predict Crystal Palace's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team