West Ham United v Leicester City

Emerson Palmieri has made 13 appearances for the Hammers this season.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will again be without winger Maxwel Cornet on Saturday because of a calf injury.

Emerson Palmieri broke his nose during the Carabao Cup defeat by Blackburn and will be assessed.

Leicester full-back James Justin could miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Dennis Praet played in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday after being at the birth of his child last weekend but Caglar Soyuncu is still out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leicester are really on the up, and are definitely one of the teams who don't want this season to stop.

The Foxes just look a lot more certain at the back and Harvey Barnes is playing well, along with James Maddison of course.

This should be a close game - West Ham still haven't quite clicked, but they remain a very well organised team and I'd be surprised if they lost at home again after their defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The Hammers have won three of the past four league meetings, having only triumphed in one of the previous 11.

Foxes manager Brendan Rogers has lost five times to Hammers' boss David Moyes. Only Pep Guardiola - with seven - has more wins against Rodgers.

West Ham United

West Ham are vying to earn their 1,000th home league win.

Six of West Ham's eight league defeats this season have been by a single-goal margin.

They and Everton are the only teams not to have conceded more than two goals in a Premier League game this season.

Lukasz Fabianski is one game short of making 150 Premier League appearances in goal for West Ham.

Along with Everton, the Hammers are the only Premier League team not to have conceded more than two goals in a league game this season.

Leicester City

The Foxes have won four of their past seven Premier League matches and conceded only three goals. That was after only earning a single point from their first seven games and conceding 22 goals.

Leicester will be in the bottom half of the Premier League table on Christmas Day for the first time since 2016-17, when they were reigning champions.

They can win three successive away league fixtures for the first time since a run of four from September to November 2020.

James Maddison has 22 goal involvements - scoring 13 and providing nine assists - in 2022. Harry Kane, with 24 goals and nine assists, is the only Englishman with more this year.

