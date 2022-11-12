Close menu
Scottish League One
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00MontroseMontrose
Venue: New Central Park

Kelty Hearts v Montrose

Saturday 12th November 2022

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00PeterheadPeterhead
  • AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
  • DunfermlineDunfermline15:00ClydeClyde
  • FalkirkFalkirk15:00FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline149412071331
2FC Edinburgh148152519625
3Falkirk147342516924
4Montrose147342214824
5Alloa147252520523
6Airdrieonians146352621521
7Queen of Sth145452321219
8Kelty Hearts145271321-817
9Clyde1421111630-147
10Peterhead141310935-266
