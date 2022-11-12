Kelty Hearts v Montrose

Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00MontroseMontrose
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|14
|9
|4
|1
|20
|7
|13
|31
|2
|FC Edinburgh
|14
|8
|1
|5
|25
|19
|6
|25
|3
|Falkirk
|14
|7
|3
|4
|25
|16
|9
|24
|4
|Montrose
|14
|7
|3
|4
|22
|14
|8
|24
|5
|Alloa
|14
|7
|2
|5
|25
|20
|5
|23
|6
|Airdrieonians
|14
|6
|3
|5
|26
|21
|5
|21
|7
|Queen of Sth
|14
|5
|4
|5
|23
|21
|2
|19
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|14
|5
|2
|7
|13
|21
|-8
|17
|9
|Clyde
|14
|2
|1
|11
|16
|30
|-14
|7
|10
|Peterhead
|14
|1
|3
|10
|9
|35
|-26
|6