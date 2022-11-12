Elgin City v Dumbarton

ElginElgin City15:00DumbartonDumbarton
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|13
|9
|2
|2
|21
|13
|8
|29
|2
|Stirling
|13
|8
|3
|2
|30
|13
|17
|27
|3
|East Fife
|13
|6
|3
|4
|22
|18
|4
|21
|4
|Elgin
|13
|5
|4
|4
|26
|22
|4
|19
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|13
|5
|4
|4
|24
|25
|-1
|19
|6
|Stranraer
|13
|4
|4
|5
|18
|24
|-6
|16
|7
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|13
|4
|1
|8
|17
|22
|-5
|13
|8
|Annan Athletic
|13
|3
|4
|6
|17
|25
|-8
|13
|9
|Albion
|13
|2
|5
|6
|13
|17
|-4
|11
|10
|Forfar
|13
|3
|2
|8
|12
|21
|-9
|11