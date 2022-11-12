Close menu
Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City15:00DumbartonDumbarton
Venue: Borough Briggs

Elgin City v Dumbarton

Saturday 12th November 2022

  • East FifeEast Fife15:00AlbionAlbion Rovers
  • ForfarForfar Athletic15:00Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose
  • StirlingStirling Albion15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
  • StranraerStranraer15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton139222113829
2Stirling1383230131727
3East Fife136342218421
4Elgin135442622419
5Stenhousemuir135442425-119
6Stranraer134451824-616
7Bonnyrigg Rose134181722-513
8Annan Athletic133461725-813
9Albion132561317-411
10Forfar133281221-911
