German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18480

Borussia Dortmund 3-0 VfL Bochum 1848: Youssoufa Moukoko sets Bundesliga record

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Youssoufa Moukoko
Youssoufa Moukoko is the third youngest player to score a Bundesliga double after Kai Havertz and Timo Werner

Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko set a new record with a double in their Bundesliga win over Bochum.

With a fine drive into the top corner, he became the youngest person - at the age of 17 years and 350 days - to reach 10 career Bundesliga goals.

Giovanni Reyna scored a penalty after Donyell Malen was fouled and Philipp Hofmann had a goal disallowed for Bochum.

Moukoko scored a wonderful 40-yard lob to settle the game.

Those three goals came from Dortmund's first three shots. Twelve of their 23 Bundesliga goals this season have been scored by teenagers, including all three in this game.

Dortmund move up to third place with the win, while Bochum - who have conceded 35 league goals - remain in the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 to go top of the Bundesliga, while Eintracht Frankfurt, in fifth, beat Augsburg 2-1 and sixth-placed Leipzig saw off Hoffenheim 3-1.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 25SüleSubstituted forPasslackat 67'minutes
  • 15Hummels
  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forT Hazardat 78'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 6ÖzcanBooked at 79mins
  • 7ReynaSubstituted forReusat 67'minutes
  • 19Brandt
  • 21MalenSubstituted forAdeyemiat 68'minutes
  • 18MoukokoSubstituted forModesteat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10T Hazard
  • 11Reus
  • 20Modeste
  • 23Can
  • 27Adeyemi
  • 30Passlack
  • 33Meyer
  • 44Coulibaly
  • 47Papadopoulos

VfL Bochum

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Riemann
  • 2GamboaBooked at 54mins
  • 24Lampropoulos
  • 20Ordets
  • 3Soares
  • 8Losilla
  • 16StafylidisSubstituted forOsterhageat 78'minutes
  • 9ZollerSubstituted forAntwi-Adjeiat 71'minutes
  • 7StögerSubstituted forFörsterat 88'minutes
  • 18Osei-TutuSubstituted forHoltmannat 71'minutes
  • 33HofmannSubstituted forGanvoulaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Osterhage
  • 10Förster
  • 14Oermann
  • 17Holtmann
  • 21Esser
  • 22Antwi-Adjei
  • 23Janko
  • 35Ganvoula
  • 38Horn
Referee:
Tobias Stieler
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamVfL Bochum
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, VfL Bochum 1848 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, VfL Bochum 1848 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, VfL Bochum 1848. Philipp Förster tries a through ball, but Silvère Ganvoula is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Gamboa (VfL Bochum 1848).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Silvère Ganvoula (VfL Bochum 1848) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Patrick Osterhage.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Bochum 1848. Philipp Förster replaces Kevin Stöger.

  8. Post update

    Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cristian Gamboa (VfL Bochum 1848).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Felix Passlack.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Patrick Osterhage (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Dangerous play by Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund).

  13. Post update

    Danilo Soares (VfL Bochum 1848) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Anthony Modeste replaces Youssoufa Moukoko.

  15. Post update

    Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VfL Bochum 1848).

  17. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Osterhage (VfL Bochum 1848).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Silvère Ganvoula (VfL Bochum 1848) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin Stöger.

  20. Booking

    Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th November 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich1384141122928
2Union Berlin128222191226
3B Dortmund138142315825
4Freiburg127321813524
5Frankfurt137242721623
6RB Leipzig136432519622
7B Mgladbach135442320319
8Werder Bremen125342118318
9Hoffenheim135351916318
10Mainz135351822-418
11Wolfsburg134542019117
12Köln124532023-317
13Augsburg134271623-714
14Hertha Berlin132561620-411
15Stuttgart132561624-811
16B Leverkusen122371625-99
17VfL Bochum1321101135-247
18Schalke121381128-176
View full German Bundesliga table

