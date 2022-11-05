Last updated on .From the section European Football

Youssoufa Moukoko is the third youngest player to score a Bundesliga double after Kai Havertz and Timo Werner

Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko set a new record with a double in their Bundesliga win over Bochum.

With a fine drive into the top corner, he became the youngest person - at the age of 17 years and 350 days - to reach 10 career Bundesliga goals.

Giovanni Reyna scored a penalty after Donyell Malen was fouled and Philipp Hofmann had a goal disallowed for Bochum.

Moukoko scored a wonderful 40-yard lob to settle the game.

Those three goals came from Dortmund's first three shots. Twelve of their 23 Bundesliga goals this season have been scored by teenagers, including all three in this game.

Dortmund move up to third place with the win, while Bochum - who have conceded 35 league goals - remain in the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 to go top of the Bundesliga, while Eintracht Frankfurt, in fifth, beat Augsburg 2-1 and sixth-placed Leipzig saw off Hoffenheim 3-1.