James Maddison set up both goals in Leicester's victory over Everton at Goodison Park

With just days to go until Gareth Southgate announces his final England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, James Maddison could hardly have picked a better time to remind the Three Lions boss of his outstanding capabilities.

The 25-year-old continued his fine recent form with an influential display in Leicester's 2-0 win at Everton on Saturday, setting up both goals and going close to getting his name on the scoresheet himself.

"This boy is built for a World Cup," Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said afterwards. "This boy can go into a 150,000 [capacity] stadium, it doesn't matter."

While Maddison was able to enhance his World Cup prospects, Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hopes of a place in Southgate's 26-man ensemble hang in the balance after the striker was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury on the hour-mark.

So does Maddison deserve to go to Qatar? And does this spell the end of Calvert-Lewin's World Cup ambitions?

'It's not a debate'

Maddison was at the heart of all Leicester's best attacking moves at Goodison Park and twice went close to opening the scoring prior to Youri Tielemans' spectacular goal.

Everton needed blocks from James Tarkowski and Idrissa Gueye to deny the former Norwich man in the first half, but it was his cut-back that enabled Tielemans to send a sensational, dipping effort into the top corner on the stroke of half-time.

Maddison rattled the outside of the post in the second half - after sending Dwight McNeil darting off in the wrong direction with a nonchalant drop of the shoulder - before teeing up Harvey Barnes for Leicester's second.

Most Premier League goal involvements by selected English players since August 2021 Player Goals Assists Total James Maddison 18 12 30 Bukayo Saka 15 12 27 Mason Mount 13 12 25 Jarrod Bowen 14 10 24 Phil Foden 15 8 23 Raheem Sterling 16 6 22 Conor Gallagher 9 4 13 Jadon Sancho 5 4 9 Jack Grealish 4 3 7

Maddison has now been directly involved in 22 Premier League goals since the start of the year - only Harry Kane (32), Kevin De Bruyne (29) and Son Heung-min (25) have had a hand in more in 2022.

The playmaker's only previous England appearance came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019.

Since then, Maddison has seen the likes of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount establish themselves in the Three Lions squad ahead of him.

"It is not a debate for me," Rodgers said when asked if Maddison has done enough to force his way into Southgate's plans.

"He can take the ball, he'll pass the ball, he'll be creative. That's his stage. That's why I keep getting asked questions about him.

"He's one of the best players in the Premier League, who happens to be English. He's such a brilliant guy who has matured."

'I'd be lying if I said it wasn't on my mind'

Only Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min have had a hand in more Premier League goals than Maddison in 2022

And how does Maddison himself assess his prospects?

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't on my mind," he said. "The World Cup is nearly there and that is the pinnacle.

"I always say the same answer. If I focus on my performance for Leicester, hopefully that does catch the eye of the England manager, but that is out of my control."

Speaking to Sky Sports after full-time, former Chelsea and Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink described Maddison as a "very gifted player" who "knows where the spaces are" - but says the 25-year-old needs to be given a free role to maximise his capabilities.

"I would take him, but I am not the manager," said the Dutchman. "They have other players like Grealish, [Marcus] Rashford and [Raheem] Sterling - where is he going to find his free role? Where is he going to express himself the way he does at Leicester?"

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell, meanwhile, agrees that the Coventry-born player "deserves to go" to Qatar.

"He has proven to be Leicester's star man - game after game after game," he told Sky Sports. "His numbers are better than anyone."

Calvert-Lewin injury 'not serious' - but will it rule him out of World Cup?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off with a hamstring injury which may rule him out of England's World Cup squad

Even before his injury-enforced departure, there was little in Calvert-Lewin's performance to suggest he merits a spot in the plane to Qatar.

The striker, in fairness, was left painfully isolated by his Everton team-mates in a toothless first-half performance from the home side, who were fortunate not to be further behind at half-time.

Calvert-Lewin's best opportunity of the match came just after the restart but he failed to make the most of it, shooting straight at Danny Ward after collecting Alex Iwobi's pass in his stride.

He scored in front of Southgate in Everton's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last month but that remains his only goal of an injury-hit campaign, with this latest setback leaving his World Cup hopes hanging in the balance.

"I don't know enough about it, but he felt something in his hamstring," Toffees boss Frank Lampard confirmed afterwards.

"We don't feel like it's a bad injury, but we'll have to wait for the scan on Monday."