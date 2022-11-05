Close menu
Italian Serie A
AtalantaAtalanta1NapoliNapoli2

Atalanta 1-2 Napoli: Elif Elmas scores winner

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Napoli's Victor Osimhen scores against Atalanta
Victor Osimhen (32) has surpassed Simy (31) as the leading Nigerian goalscorer in Serie A

Leaders Napoli fought back after falling behind to defeat second-place Atalanta and strengthen their grip at the top of the Serie A table.

Former Everton winger Ademola Lookman put Atalanta ahead with a penalty after a handball by Victor Osimhen.

Napoli's Nigeria striker made amends when he headed the equaliser before Elif Elmas' finish won the game.

Napoli, who have not won Serie A since 1989-90, ended the match eight points clear at the top of the table.

AC Milan will cut the lead to six points if they beat Spezia in the late kick-off (19:45 GMT).

While Napoli have won nine league games in a row to move on to 35 points from 13 games, Atalanta are second in the table on 27 from 13 games.

Line-ups

Atalanta

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Musso
  • 2TolóiBooked at 90mins
  • 28DemiralBooked at 36mins
  • 42Scalvini
  • 33HateboerSubstituted forSoppyat 86'minutes
  • 7KoopmeinersSubstituted forde Roonat 81'minutes
  • 13dos Santos Lourenco da Silva
  • 3MaehleBooked at 90mins
  • 88PasalicSubstituted forMalinovskyiat 71'minutes
  • 17HøjlundBooked at 58minsSubstituted forZapataat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11LookmanSubstituted forBogaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Okoli
  • 10Boga
  • 15de Roon
  • 18Malinovskyi
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 21Zortea
  • 22Ruggeri
  • 31Rossi
  • 57Sportiello
  • 91Zapata
  • 93Soppy

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 3KimBooked at 57mins
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forGaetanoat 90+3'minutes
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forPolitanoat 64'minutes
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forNdombéléat 64'minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 75'minutes
  • 7ElmasSubstituted forZerbinat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 12Marfella
  • 18Simeone
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Östigard
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 91Ndombélé
Referee:
Maurizio Mariani

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atalanta 1, Napoli 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atalanta 1, Napoli 2.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Atalanta. Joakim Maehle tries a through ball, but Giorgio Scalvini is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérémie Boga.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kim Min-Jae (Napoli).

  6. Post update

    Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Alessio Zerbin replaces Eljif Elmas.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Gianluca Gaetano replaces André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

  9. Booking

    Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Booking

    Duván Zapata (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Napoli. Matteo Politano tries a through ball, but André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Eljif Elmas (Napoli).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Brandon Soppy replaces Hans Hateboer.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Merih Demiral.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskyi.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joakim Maehle.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Marten de Roon replaces Teun Koopmeiners.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Atalanta. Jérémie Boga replaces Ademola Lookman.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mathías Olivera (Napoli).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th November 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli13112032102235
2AC Milan1392227141329
3Atalanta138321910927
4Roma128131611525
5Lazio127322481624
6Inter Milan128042517824
7Udinese136522113823
8Juventus126421871122
9Torino125251214-217
10Salernitana134541819-117
11Sassuolo134361418-415
12Empoli133551017-714
13Bologna123451418-413
14Fiorentina123451317-413
15Monza123181121-1010
16Lecce131661016-69
17Spezia132381124-139
18Sampdoria12138621-156
19Cremonese130671124-136
20Hellas Verona121291124-135
View full Italian Serie A table

