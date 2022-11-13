Close menu
Championship
BurnleyBurnley0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Burnley v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Burnley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 49Muric
  • 22da Silva
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 36Beyer
  • 29Maatsen
  • 24Cullen
  • 4Cork
  • 17Manuel
  • 8Brownhill
  • 19Zaroury
  • 10Barnes

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 23Tella
  • 26Bastien
  • 30Dervisoglu

Blackburn

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Kaminski
  • 5Hyam
  • 4Ayala
  • 15Mola
  • 19Hedges
  • 30Garrett
  • 6Morton
  • 27Travis
  • 2Brittain
  • 9Gallagher
  • 22Brereton

Substitutes

  • 3Pickering
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 16Wharton
  • 21Buckley
  • 23Dack
  • 29Vale
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamBurnleyAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jack Cork (Burnley).

  2. Post update

    Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Burnley. Josh Cullen tries a through ball, but Ian Maatsen is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Ian Maatsen (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Anass Zaroury (Burnley).

  11. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th November 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley21109237231439
2Sheff Utd21115535191638
3Blackburn2112182419537
4Watford219662822633
5Norwich219572923632
6Millwall209472622431
7QPR219482624231
8Swansea218762728-131
9Preston218761820-231
10Luton217952322130
11Coventry198562118329
12Reading2192102330-729
13Birmingham217772320328
14Middlesbrough217682926327
15Sunderland207672623327
16Rotherham216872526-126
17Stoke2174102227-525
18Bristol City216692729-224
19Cardiff2173111725-824
20Hull2173112539-1424
21West Brom205872424023
22Wigan2165102131-1023
23Blackpool2164112433-922
24Huddersfield2054111926-719
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport