Burnley v Blackburn Rovers

Foul by Jack Cork (Burnley).
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 49Muric
- 22da Silva
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 36Beyer
- 29Maatsen
- 24Cullen
- 4Cork
- 17Manuel
- 8Brownhill
- 19Zaroury
- 10Barnes
Substitutes
- 3Taylor
- 7Gudmundsson
- 14Roberts
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 23Tella
- 26Bastien
- 30Dervisoglu
Blackburn
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Kaminski
- 5Hyam
- 4Ayala
- 15Mola
- 19Hedges
- 30Garrett
- 6Morton
- 27Travis
- 2Brittain
- 9Gallagher
- 22Brereton
Substitutes
- 3Pickering
- 10Dolan
- 13Pears
- 16Wharton
- 21Buckley
- 23Dack
- 29Vale
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Benson Manuel (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Offside, Burnley. Josh Cullen tries a through ball, but Ian Maatsen is caught offside.
Ian Maatsen (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross following a set piece situation.
Josh Cullen (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Anass Zaroury (Burnley).
Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Brownhill with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.