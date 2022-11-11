Fulham v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Fulham are managing leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic's ankle ahead of the World Cup

TEAM NEWS

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is again out with the ongoing foot injury that could delay his start to the World Cup.

Bobby De Cordova returns after suspension but Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete are banned for accumulating five bookings.

Manchester United have Bruno Fernandes available after a league suspension but Diogo Dalot serves a one-match ban.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt because of illness and Antony will have a late test on a pelvic injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Manchester United fans did not appreciate my decision last week to stop just referring to them as United. The abuse has been endless, when they should really be worrying about what is happening to their team.

I actually think Erik ten Hag should be happy with his first few months of work at Old Trafford but we saw last week when they lost at Aston Villa that he has not solved all his problems, and it feels to me like they are a team who needs the World Cup break to regroup and to go again.

Ten Hag has made a few baffling decisions of late - using Harry Maguire as a striker against Real Sociedad and then making Cristiano Ronaldo captain against Villa.

His side have lost three games on the road already this season and I think they will come a cropper at Craven Cottage too.

I wouldn't say I was disappointed by the way Fulham played against Manchester City's 10 men for an hour last weekend, but they didn't seem to have any belief they would win at Etihad Stadium.

Things should be different on their own patch and I think they will spring one final shock before the season stops.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v Jamie Johnson stars Jessica McHale and Olivia Chomczuk

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham are winless in 14 matches against Manchester United in all competitions since a 3-0 Premier League victory at Craven Cottage in December 2009.

The Cottagers could equal their longest top-flight home losing streak versus a single opponent: six against Arsenal (1968-2006) and Spurs (2010-running).

Fulham

Four of their five league defeats this season have come against teams currently in the top four - Manchester United are currently fifth.

They have already equalled their final tally of five wins in their most recent Premier League season, in 2020-21.

Andreas Pereira has been directly involved in six goals in 14 Premier League appearances for Fulham, as many as he had in 45 top-flight games for Manchester United.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost 11 of their 33 Premier League games in 2022, their highest number in a calendar year since 1990, when they were beaten 12 times.

The Reds have lost only one of their last 18 league matches against promoted teams - against Watford in 2021 in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final game as United manager.

Bruno Fernandes has scored 38 goals and provided 26 assists in 99 Premier League appearances.

