Ange Postecoglou reacts to his side's dramatic late win over Dundee United on Saturday

"It's just who we are," was Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou's simple assessment of another late victory against Dundee United on Saturday.

It's like a Hollywood movie where those watching just know it'll all work out OK in the end. A script Celtic keep re-writing domestically. Like a never ending sequel. So fast, leaving the opposition furious.

"We never stop," was the tagline to last season's title-winning season. Celtic still don't seem like stopping anytime soon in their pursuit of retaining that crown.

The defending champions showed every ounce of their resilience to take the blow of United's 88th-minute equaliser squarely on the chin and then brutally respond in an incredible finale to their 4-2 win.

"I'm pretty sure people realise now it's not by chance," Postecoglou added.

"I did say from the first day that we would be a team that doesn't stop and the players have shown that.

"It's what I wanted for us as a football club and the players have totally bought into that. They don't lose their composure, even though we have conceded with four or five minutes to go.

"They are well aware of what we can do during that time because we have done it so often."

Stats back up Celtic's longevity in games

The stats are one thing but watching Celtic's response against United was eye-catching. It was almost as though the team and the crowd simply knew what was coming.

And no wonder. In the final 15 minutes of their 13 Premiership matches this season, Celtic have scored 14 goals.

Some haven't changed the outcome, just reaffirmed that desire to keep going to the end. Others have been critical.

Against Ross County in the second game of the season, Celtic scored twice in the last six minutes to clinch a 3-1 win.

Two weeks later, a 90th-minute goal from Giorgos Giakoumakis settled a tight 2-0 home win over Hearts. Last month, the Greek striker netted another stoppage-time winner away at St Johnstone.

And two weeks ago Greg Taylor produced the goods with 14 minutes left to claim a 4-3 win against Hearts at Tynecastle.

These moments really count. The difference between winning and drawing is the difference between cruising and crisis at the top of the Premiership.

Options give Celtic belief

Celtic scored late goals last season, but they're only two off their total for the entirety of last year's campaign. So why is it becoming an ever-increasing feature?

Attitude, desire, and belief all play their part, but the manager has formed a formidable squad which affords him invaluable options.

Just what is Celtic's strongest starting XI? It's hard to fathom and that is the key.

Kyogo, Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Liel Abada, Aaron Mooy, Daizen Maeda, James Forrest, Oliver Abildgaard and Benjamin Siegrist. That was the bench against Dundee United.

Questions may be asked at times as to why on occasion they have to leave things so late. At the start of the campaign, Postecoglou's side were cantering to victories, scoring 29 goals and conceding just two in their first seven domestic games. But that bubbling scoring form has simmered slightly, despite St Mirren inflicting their only defeat.

Yet with that quality in reserve - is it any wonder the belief is so strong as the clock ticks on?

"Celtic don't know when they're dropping points," said Livingston coach Marvin Bartley on Sportscene.

"They just go right to the end. The squad is so strong, so strong. We saw it last week playing against them.

"You have to remember what he inherited and what they have now. It's been an absolutely fantastic transformation and they're going from strength to strength domestically."