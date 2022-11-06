Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

King's Lynn Town striker Gold Omotayo admitted to being "almost lost for words" after scoring the winner as they upset Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup.

The 28-year-old had to wait until the 72nd minute before being sent on as a substitute by boss Tommy Widdrington.

But the tactical switch proved to be pure gold as his header knocked out the League Two home side.

"The gaffer told me I was going to score the winner before I went on," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"I was saying on the bench it looked like we were playing at home. We dominated the ball, dominated possession and we had a few chances and it was the right result.

"I was hoping to get on and make an impact and when the ball came in I just put my head on it.

"But don't take anything away from the players that played from the start, they put in a real shift."

Switzerland-born Omotayo joined the Linnets from Wrexham in the summer of 2021. They were relegated to National League North last season despite his 10 goals.

This term, he has had to be patient at times, with manager Widdrington switching his starting line-up according to his tactical plans for different opponents.

"I had a few chances in the last few games and wasn't scoring, but I kept believing in myself. You have to trust your hard work off the pitch and it has paid off," Omotayo added.

"You want to start every game and you're disappointed not to. But you have to trust the staff and obviously the manager. There's a reason why I wasn't starting, and I respect that."

The victory put King's Lynn into the draw for round two for the second time in three years - in 2020-21 they were beaten by Portsmouth after knocking out Port Vale.

And Widdrington was delighted that his selection decisions paid off following their win at Doncaster.

"When you are 6ft 5ins and can head a ball, then you're a handful at any level and that's what he is," he said of Omotayo.

"He's a consummate professional. I've moved people around (this season), I've had different starters, we can play different shapes and different styles of football.

"When's he's on the pitch we become more of an aerial threat in their box, but he can play football (as well)."