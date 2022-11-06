Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hibernian's Krystyna Freda and Rangers' Jenny Danielsson scored in Sunday's semi-finals

Rangers have reached the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup final for the first time and will face Hibernian, who stunned hosts Glasgow City.

League leaders Rangers secured their place at Tynecastle Park on 11 December after a 4-0 win away to Spartans.

But the drama was at Petershill Park, where the hosts, level on points with Rangers in the league, lost 2-1.

Former City forward Krystyna Freda scored Hibs' goals either side of the half-time.

Midfielder Mairead Fulton replied late on, but the side sitting a distant sixth in SWPL 1 would not be denied.

Both sides have won the trophy six times previously, with the Glasgow side missing out on a seventh when losing last year's final to Celtic and Hibs last winning in 2019, when City were also runners-up.

Rangers stand between Hibs and a seventh triumph in the competition renamed the Sky Sports Cup this season after former Easter Road midfielder Chelsea Cornet set the visitors on their way to a comfortable win with a fine early chipped finish over in Edinburgh.

Kayla McCoy's penalty extended the lead before half-time, while Finland striker Jenny Danielsson slotted the third and Scotland forward Lizzie Arnot finished the scoring from close range against a Spartans side lying seventh in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Heart of Midlothian have consolidated fourth spot in the SWPL 1 table after a 1-0 win away to eighth-placed Hamilton Academical.

New Zealand forward Katie Rood's first-half strike means the Edinburgh side are now six points clear of Partick Thistle and six behind Celtic.