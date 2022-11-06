Last updated on .From the section Football

Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were all racially abused on social media after England's Euro 2020 final loss to Italy

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand wants social media companies to do more as he fears players will be targets of racial abuse during the World Cup.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were abused online after missing penalties in England's Euro 2020 final to Italy, with just four men convicted a year later.

"I honestly think it probably will happen again," Ferdinand said.

"It's unfair. And I don't think it's just English players."

He continued: "I think it's players of colour from all over the world who will be thinking this.

"For a player to be getting on the pitch and thinking, 'If I make a mistake, I could be racially abused', that's real.

"And in today's day and age, should that be the case? It shouldn't be.

"The intentions and the values of the social media platforms are there for all to see. They're not willing to change, because they know that these types of toxic behaviours and hate behaviours drive revenue. So they're not going to change, it seems to me, at the moment."

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, says "hate has no place on our platform, and our policies reflect this", while Twitter says it is "committed to combating abuse motivated by hatred, prejudice or intolerance".