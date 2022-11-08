Scotland assistant John Carver and head coach Steve Clarke recently took in Hibernian v St Johnstone

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke begins his preparations for a new campaign with some fresh twists added to familiar problems.

The Scots travel to Diyarbakir to face Turkey on 16 November in what is their only warm-up friendly before plunging into a tough Euro 2024 qualifying group involving Spain, Norway, Cyprus and Georgia.

As Clarke prepares to name his squad on Wednesday, we look at the burning questions facing the 59-year-old.

Tried and tested or club form?

The usual list of injury withdrawals are this time exacerbated by a loss of club form.

With Celtic's Callum McGregor and Rangers' Ryan Jack still sidelined, only Southampton's Stuart Armstrong, Bologna's Lewis Ferguson, Norwich City's Kenny McLean and Luton Town's Allan Campbell are earning regular club starts among the central midfielders included in recent squads.

John McGinn has made his past three Aston Villa appearances from the bench, Scott McTominay his past eight with Manchester United, David Turnbull made his first Celtic start since September on Saturday, while Billy Gilmour has played a grand total of 13 minutes across four games since joining Brighton.

Lewis Ferguson and John McGinn have had contrasting club form of late

In contrast, Ferguson has started the past five games for Bologna - and scored twice - in helping them to four wins in a row. The 23-year-old must be pushing for a second Scotland start.

There will be the perennial cries for Vancouver Whitecaps player of the year Ryan Gauld to be given a first call-up, but the 26-year-old considers himself so out of the picture in Major League Soccer that he is not ruling out a switch to representing Canada.

A man of loyalty and belief in continuity, Clarke is more likely to stick with the usual midfield suspects in his initial squad before balancing club form with experience when it comes to selection day.

Time to experiment?

International friendlies were traditionally viewed as the time for managers to experiment, or just a waste of time by some, but all that changed after the introduction of the competitive Nations League within a packed football calendar.

The match against Turkey is the only opportunity Clarke has to size up his squad before their opening Group A double-header against Cyprus and Spain in March.

Nevertheless, given Brentford's Aaron Hickey is sidelined, an opportunity could have opened up for Calvin Ramsay to receive his first call after the 19-year-old's, albeit brief, Liverpool debut against Napoli in the Champions League.

Ryan Porteous helped Scotland secure a 0-0 draw with Ukraine in September

However, with Nathan Patterson returning from injury to make two Everton substitute appearances, and Anthony Ralston continuing to impress for Celtic, a potential vacancy at right-back could have closed.

It is almost certain captain Andy Robertson, back fit with Liverpool, will return at left-back. And although Kieran Tierney now finds himself behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the Arsenal pecking order, that double presence will limit the chances of Josh Doig making his full international debut despite the 20-year-old's promising start at Hellas Verona.

Ryan Porteous made an impressive debut in September's 0-0 draw with Ukraine but, like Cremonese's Jack Hendry, Leeds United's Liam Cooper and Nottingham Forest's Scott McKenna, featured in a club central defence that badly leaked goals at the weekend.

Grant Hanley's return to fitness with Norwich will certainly add to the competition.

Wilting on the wings

Has Barrie McKay (left) earned an international recall?

With Sunderland's Ross Stewart still unable to build on his promising Scotland debut because of injury and Jacob Brown mainly featuring on Stoke City's bench since his return to fitness, Southampton's Che Adams and Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes will likely again vie for a lone striker role.

However, with those two short of goals at club level, Lawrence Shankland's six in five games for Hearts could earn the 27-year-old a recall.

Who supports on the wings could be more up for grabs, with Ryan Christie an unused substitute in struggling Bournemouth's latest two games and Ryan Fraser now also on the bench for high-flying Newcastle.

Barrie McKay has lost some of his sparkle since the Hearts winger's first call-up in September, so it would be no surprise to see James Forrest back in the frame after the 31-year-old's return to form with Celtic.

Has Kelly's time come?

At 26, Liam Kelly is still waiting for his senior Scotland debut

Goalkeeper was another position where Scotland have recently enjoyed healthy competition, but it now threatens to become a problem area once more.

Not helped by a Hearts defence decimated by injuries, Craig Gordon has succumbed to uncharacteristic recent lapses. Motherwell's Liam Kelly is the only recent call-up - the others being Hearts understudy Zander Clark and Rangers duo Jon McLaughlin and Robby McCrorie - to be enjoying regular game time with his club.

It may be an opportune moment to give in-form Kelly his first cap in preparation for a time when 39-year-old Gordon finally hands up his gloves.