Referee Rob Hennessy sent off Derry's Sadou Diallo and Dundalk's Robbie McCourt after they clashed in the first half at the Brandywell

Derry City finished second in the League of Ireland despite a 1-0 home defeat by Dundalk but had to count the cost of Sadou Diallo's red card which rules him out of the FAI Cup Final.

Dundalk needed a 3-0 win to pip the Candystripes for second spot.

Keith Ward hit Dundalk's winner with a superb long-range shot on nine minutes.

However, Derry then suffered a bigger blow 10 minutes later when Diallo and Dundalk's Robbie McCourt were red carded after clashing.

McCourt appeared to lash out at the Derry player who responded by also raising his hands which gave referee Rob Hennessy little option but to send off both men.

Diallo protested but his red card means he is suspended for next Sunday's cup final against Damien Duff's Shelbourne.

'I don't need to have a go at him'

Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins said that it was Diallo's first red card of his career but had no complaints with the decision.

"[It was] Needless. We have a fantastic disciplinary record and it's extremely disappointing that it's happened and rules him out of next week," said the Candystripes boss.

"I don't need to have a good at him because I'm sure he's already absolutely devastated but it's a harsh lesson and one he will have to learn from."

Higgins admitted that the absence of Diallo, who would have virtually assured of a starting spot next week, "is not ideal" but added: "We've enough in the dressing-room to go and win the cup".

After not conceding more than two goals in any home game this season, the prospects of Derry crashing to a 3-0 defeat in their final Premier Division contest seemed fanciful - even with influential trio Mark Connolly, Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy being rested - but Dundalk were quickly ahead as Ward's superb shot gave home keeper Brian Maher no chance.

Joe Thomson missed a headed opportunity to get Derry on terms in the 18th minute but of much more concern to Ruaidhri Higgins was Diallo's sending off seconds later after his retaliation to McCourt's loss of temper.

David McMillan had a glorious chance to extend Dundalk's lead in the first half but was denied by Derry keeper Brian Maher

David McMillan should have doubled Dundalk's lead on 24 minutes as he was clean through but was denied by Maher.

Former Derry keeper Peter Cherrie stopped a James Akintunde chance before the break but Dundalk were good value for their half-time advantage.

Derry did create a number of late chances with Ryan Graydon skimming the crossbar with a 77th-minute shot and substitute Jamie McGonigle blazing over six minutes later.

But Dundalk held on for the win, although it didn't prove enough to overhaul Derry's superior goal difference which ensured they finished runners-up - 13 points behind three-in-a-row champions Shamrock Rovers.