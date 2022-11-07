Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Keylor Navas has 107 caps for Costa Rica

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas and former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell have been named in Costa Rica's squad for the Qatar World Cup.

Midfielder Bryan Ruiz, 37, who played for Fulham, is also included along with Sunderland striker Jewison Bennette.

Brandon Aguilera, 19, a midfielder on loan at Guanacasteca from Nottingham Forest, is in the squad.

Costa Rica face Spain on 23 November, followed by Japan, then Germany, in Group E.

They beat New Zealand in an intercontinental play-off in June to become the last team to qualify.

The country did not progress beyond the group stage at the 2018 World Cup, but reached the quarter-finals in 2014.

"It was very difficult [to choose the squad] because there are not only 26 players eligible to be in Qatar. We asked ourselves more questions about what we needed for the games and the current situation of each of them," head coach Luis Fernando Suarez said.

"[It is] a group that is focused on what it wants, has a lot of desire [and has shown] a continuous improvement since we started," he added.

Costa Rica squad

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (Paris St-Germain), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (CD Lugo)

Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas(Millonarios FC), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati)

Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano) Jewisson Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (Puntarenas FC), Brandon Aguilera (Nottingham Forest), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense)

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano) Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)