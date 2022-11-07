Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

The first-round tie attracted a crowd of 1,567 for Curzon Ashton, three and a half times their average home gate

Curzon Ashton chairman Wayne Salkeld hopes the non-league side's FA Cup run will bring new fans to the club.

A crowd of 1,567 watched the National League North club hold League One side Cambridge United to a goalless draw in their first-round tie on Sunday.

Their league games this season have drawn an average attendance of just 439 at the Tameside Stadium.

"If people have come today and witnessed what we're doing, maybe a few more will come back," Salkeld said.

The club, based in Ashton-under-Lyne, play in the shadow of some illustrious neighbours, with Manchester City's Etihad Stadium just over four miles down the road.

But results like the one against the U's, as Curzon belied a 71-place difference on the football pyramid, can only help.

"This is what we want every week at Tameside Stadium," Salkeld told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It's very hard in this borough to get bums on seats, but you can see what we're trying to do. This is what we're striving for as a football club."

Before the replay at the Abbey Stadium on Tuesday 15 November, Curzon will take their place in the draw for the second round as they try to equal their best ever run in the competition.

"All we wanted was to be in the hat," added Salkeld. "We hope to get a big team and then go to Cambridge and if we play like we did today, you never know."