Gareth Bale helped LAFC win the MLS Cup for the first time

Wales captain Gareth Bale says he is not fully fit despite his crucial late goal in Los Angeles FC's MLS Cup final triumph over Philadelphia Union.

Substitute Bale scored a 128th-minute equaliser to set up a penalty shootout which LAFC won.

It was the 33-year-old forward's first appearance in over a month because of what he calls a "slight issue".

"I'm not 100% at the moment. I'm still coming back, I still have a few little issues like most people do," Bale said.

Wales' first World Cup appearance since 1958 begins when they face the USA on 21 November.

Bale has been a central figure in Wales' recent spell of success - they have qualified for three of the last four major tournaments having reached only one before that - and will be their talisman once more in Qatar.

The former Real Madrid player has made just two starts - plus 11 substitute appearances - for LAFC since joining the American club in June.

Having not featured since 2 October, he was an unused substitute in LAFC's MLS Cup semi-final win over Austin on 30 October before coming on in the 97th minute of the final.

The score was level at 2-2 at the end of normal time, with LAFC going down to 10 men in the 116th minute before falling behind in the fourth minute of added time in extra time.

Bale then headed in just his third LAFC goal to make it 3-3 and his side won the penalty shootout which followed 3-0.

"We spoke [before the game] about if I'm needed for the last 20 or 30 minutes then I'm available," Bale said.

"I haven't trained too much over the last three or four weeks because I've had this slight issue, but I was able to come on and give as much as I can and I'm glad I came up with the goal to help the team.

"It's been a difficult transition coming in with no pre-season, trying to play catch-up, relocating with my family. But I've tried to keep as fit as I can, tried to help the team as much as I can on and off the pitch and it's all worth it when you have moments like this."

Bale says the proximity of the World Cup has brought an additional mental challenge during his spell at LAFC.

"I'm feeling better and better as time goes on," he added.

"Obviously I've had a few setbacks, I had a slight knock a couple of weeks back which kept me out for 10 days, so it's just one of those.

"It's been difficult mentally leading into the World Cup. There's so many players dropping out and now they're missing the World Cup, so it's been difficult mentally and I'm sure it has for a lot of players playing leading going into this World Cup.

"For sure it's been in the back of my mind trying to make sure I'm 100% fit."