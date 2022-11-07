Last updated on .From the section Wales

Neil Taylor celebrates scoring in Wales' 3-0 win over Russia during their memorable run to the last four at Euro 2016

Former Wales international defender Neil Taylor has announced his retirement at the age of 33.

Taylor played for Wrexham, Swansea City, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough in a career which spanned 15 years.

The left-back played 43 times for Wales, including every game in their run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

"I feel like I've rinsed out every ounce of ability (or lack of) that I had through hard work, determination and sacrifice," Taylor said.

Writing on social media, external-link Taylor added: "My mum said to me when I was seven-years-old, if you ever want to stop you can, but if you're in, you're all in, and I was.

"But I no longer am. I've enjoyed my career immensely, playing from the National League all the way up to the Premier League and to the dizzy heights with my beloved Wales."

Having been on Manchester City's books as child, St Asaph-born Taylor came through the youth ranks at Wrexham, making his debut when the club were in League Two in 2007.

He endured relegation to the National League with the Dragons before joining Swansea, who were then in the Championship, in 2010.

Taylor won promotion to the Premier League with the Swans in 2011, making 179 appearances as he established himself as a top-flight player.

He made more than 100 Villa appearances having joined the Midlands club in 2017 - and helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2019 - before signing for Middlesbrough in November 2021 after a spell as a free agent.

Taylor was released by Boro in the summer having made what proved to be his last professional appearance against Fulham in April.

Taylor represented Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics, but his finest hour in international football came at the 2016 European Championship, where he scored his one Wales goal in the group-stage victory over Russia.