Man Utd draw Barcelona in Europa League knockout round play-off

Europa League

Barcelona boss Xavi (left) and Manchester United counterpart Erik ten Hag
Barcelona boss Xavi says it will be a 'massive challenge' facing Man Utd counterpart Ten Hag's side

Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

The stage of the competition features eight runners-up from their Europa League groups, which includes United, playing the eight teams who were third in their Champions League group.

Former United manager Jose Mourinho's Roma side will play FC Salzburg, while Juventus face Nantes.

The first legs are on 16 February, with the second legs on 23 February.

The winners go into the last-16, which includes Arsenal after they topped their Europa League group.

United, who finished second behind Real Sociedad in their group, will be away for the first leg at the Nou Camp, followed by a meeting at Old Trafford seven days later.

Erik ten Hag's side were heavily linked with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong during the summer, but the Dutch international ended up staying with the Spanish side.

Barcelona, who are top of La Liga, finished third behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in their Champions League group.

"We will have to compete, going to Manchester against a really top rival and an historic side which has grown a lot with the arrival of [Erik] ten Hag," said Barcelona boss Xavi.

"[They have] great individual players and it is the toughest rival once again in the Europa League.

"It's a massive challenge for us."

Sevilla have won the Europa League six times and will take on Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Full play-off round draw

Barcelona v Manchester United

Juventus v Nantes

Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes

Ajax v Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco

Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven

FC Salzburg v Roma

  • Comment posted by maxrodon, today at 12:35

    As Barcelona are "too big" to fail financially and have had a blind eye turned on them despite all their financial debt, owing players money and being allowed to sign new players etc. I hope with ever fibre in my being that Utd destroy them and kick them out. I'm not a Utd fan but I am a football fan and Barcelona have been allowed to behave like they are bigger than football.

    • Reply posted by boba fett returns, today at 12:37

      boba fett returns replied:
      Here here. Well said.

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 12:32

    This is the 'we used to be good' game.
    From a United fan

    • Reply posted by Reddevil1976, today at 12:34

      Reddevil1976 replied:
      We should threaten UEFA to scrap this and put us in the last 16 where we belong by right!!

  • Comment posted by mudtree, today at 12:26

    Two bald men fighting over a comb

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:36

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Ten Hag to play Ronaldo up front. But will he be still at the club

  • Comment posted by wibbler, today at 12:32

    Two has-been clubs play each other. Nothing to see here.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 12:36

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Barcelona are top of La Liga. The narrative that they're now a terrible team is so odd.

  • Comment posted by eggy, today at 12:43

    Still don't get why teams who failed in the champions League get to have another go in the Europa League.

    It should be just for those teamswho didn't qualify for the champions League.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What about the team who fail to top their group that contained the likes of Omonia Nicosia and Sheriff. Should they get another chance as well

  • Comment posted by John Jollocks, today at 12:35

    CR7 wanted to play on the big European stage this season. Over to you Cristiano...

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Will he be still at the club

  • Comment posted by LFC Legends, today at 12:29

    Well thats bye bye United. Can concentrate on trying to pinch 6th place again.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 12:31

      Henry Hannon replied:
      Bye bye Liverpool too

  • Comment posted by Tim , today at 12:51

    The HYS conversations are so dire on here. We can never just have a proper conversation or debate on the game. It's just endless trolling, terrible jokes and people trying to keep other clubs down. So boring. See ya.

    • Reply posted by Gortons Daughter, today at 12:52

      Gortons Daughter replied:
      Bye, and good luck

  • Comment posted by Hugh_Jarsol, today at 12:26

    Two former big teams that arent much good anymore.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:27

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Oh how the mighty have fallen

  • Comment posted by barrie allen, today at 12:29

    A good draw for man utd nice trip for fans enjoy the tie from Newcastle fan

  • Comment posted by Sandra , today at 12:29

    Bring it on lol

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 12:50

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Sandra behave yourself, children may be reading these comments. 😁

  • Comment posted by GregDB, today at 12:30

    lol at the lol comments

    if barca were competitive they wouldn't be in this match for this cup now would they

    only lol is on united also being in the same boat

  • Comment posted by TechtonikShyft, today at 12:28

    You wouldn't normally say Barcelona isn't the worst draw we could have had but it's not the worst draw we could have had!

  • Comment posted by charles p, today at 12:42

    Are Barcelona better then Ommonia Nicosia? hope not.

  • Comment posted by BlindXavi, today at 12:40

    Well that was inevitable... #WarmBalls

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 12:41

      Richard replied:
      sounds like you might need to visit a doctor about that

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 12:35

    I wonder.... who will de Jong be playing for?

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 12:30

    looks like the European dream is over for another year

    • Reply posted by TechtonikShyft, today at 12:35

      TechtonikShyft replied:
      Do any supporters dream of this competition?

  • Comment posted by george1, today at 12:27

    Nothing warms the heart than seeing United drawn against Barcelona.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:29

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      In the Europa League

  • Comment posted by i am he, today at 13:11

    I knew Frenkie De Jong would come to Old Trafford, eventually...!! (🏟️🙌🏼😆)

    • Reply posted by King Kenny, today at 13:13

      King Kenny replied:
      Unless Liverpool sign him in January?

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 12:54

    Crikey.

    A match where I want Man Utd to win.

