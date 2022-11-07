Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Chuba Akpom has scored in each of the three games since Michael Carrick took over as Middlesbrough head coach

Middlesbrough have complained to the police over racist abuse directed towards striker Chuba Akpom on social media.

Akpom, 27, was targeted after scoring the equaliser in Boro's 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City on Saturday.

The Championship club contacted Twitter over the content of the post but, in a reply, the platform deemed it not to be in violation of their rules.

Boro have called Twitter's position "completely unacceptable".

As a result they have reported the matter to Cleveland Police to investigate.

A statement from the force said: "Cleveland Police is investigating a report from Middlesbrough Football Club of a racist remark made towards a man on social media.

"Enquiries are ongoing."