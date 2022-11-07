Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lauren Hemp was injured during Manchester City's 3-0 victory away to Reading in the WSL on Sunday

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs and Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp have both withdrawn from the England squad due to injury.

Everton defender Gabby George, 25, has been called up to join the 24-player squad for the Lionesses' two friendly matches in Murcia, Spain.

City have confirmed Hemp's injury is a "thigh complaint" picked up in Sunday's Women's Super League win over Reading.

England face Japan on 11 November then Norway four days later.

Hemp, 22, was part of the England side that created history by winning their first major women's tournament in a dramatic Euro 2022 final against Germany at Wembley this summer.

Nobbs, meanwhile, missed out on a place in manager Sarina Wiegman's Euros squad after a knee problem ended the 29-year-old's chances of playing in the tournament.