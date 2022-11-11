Last updated on .From the section Queens Park

Queen's Park played at Hampden until 2020

Queen's Park are to return to Hampden for their next two home games and still hope to move permanently to the redeveloped Lesser Hampden in January.

The Scottish Championship club sold Hampden to the Scottish FA in 2020, but a building dispute led to work on the new home next door being delayed.

But fixture clashes with landlords Stenhousemuir have led to a return.

Hamilton Academical visit in the league on 3 December, while Montrose are Challenge Cup opponents a week later.

Queen's Park next host Partick Thistle on 2 January and Cove Rangers on 7 January, both in the Championship.

The Glasgow club had hoped to move into Lesser Hampden, where they already had office and a training pitch, last year.