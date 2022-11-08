Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England defeated Germany 3-1 to claim the Arnold Clark Cup in 2022

February's defence of the Arnold Clark Cup is the "perfect preparation" for England's World Cup campaign, says Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman.

England will play Korea Republic, Italy and Belgium in February in the build-up to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.

The Arnold Clark Cup will feature three double-header matchdays on 16, 19 and 22 February as part of a round-robin.

"Everything we do now is about being ready for the World Cup," said Wiegman.

"It's great to have the opportunity to defend this title in front of our fans.

"Facing three different, good oppositions - each with a different style of play - and playing three matches in 10 days is the perfect preparation for the challenges that await us in the summer. We hope these games excite the fans and they continue to give us such amazing support."

The European champions will open the tournament against Korea Republic on 16 February at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, before facing Italy on 19 February at a venue yet to be announce and finally playing Belgium on 22 February at Bristol City's Ashton Gate Stadium.

England won the inaugural tournament in February 2022 with defender Millie Bright named joint Golden Boot winner.

Full schedule

Thursday, 16 February

Italy v Belgium, Stadium MK

England v Korea Republic, Stadium MK

Sunday, 19 February

England v Italy, venue TBC

Belgium v Korea Republic, venue TBC

Wednesday, 22 February

Korea Republic v Italy, Ashton Gate

England v Belgium, Ashton Gate