EFL Trophy - Northern Group F
GrimsbyGrimsby Town1Manchester City U21Manchester City U211
Grimsby Town win 4-2 on penalties

Papa Johns Trophy: Grimsby 1-1 Manchester City Under-21s - Mariners progress on penalties

Former Manchester City forward Keyendrah Simmonds scored his first Grimsby goal against his old club
Manchester City Under-21s were knocked out of the EFL Trophy as Grimsby won their group-stage decider on penalties.

Both sides knew a win would take them through but Grimsby led via ex-City academy product Keyendrah Simmonds.

However, City levelled through Will Dickson's close-range finish to force a winner-takes-all shootout.

Mariners keeper Max Crocombe proved the hero, saving two City spot-kicks as the hosts triumphed 4-2 on penalties.

The shootout win earned the League Two side two points and means they finish top of Northern Group F, a point ahead of runners-up Mansfield.

City's elimination means only five Premier League academy teams, out of 16 taking part, have reached the knockout stages of this year's competition.

Everton, Manchester United and Chelsea qualified as group winners while Arsenal and Wolves progressed as runners-up.

The match was the final game of the group stage with the draw for the second round set to take place on Friday (11 November).

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Crocombe
  • 32CropperBooked at 43mins
  • 26Smith
  • 31MaherBooked at 90mins
  • 22Amos
  • 11KhanBooked at 42minsSubstituted forCliftonat 60'minutes
  • 4GreenBooked at 74minsSubstituted forPearsonat 90+1'minutes
  • 30KhouriSubstituted forHolohanat 90+1'minutes
  • 3Driscoll-GlennonSubstituted forKiernanat 60'minutes
  • 19Richardson
  • 21Simmonds

Substitutes

  • 2Efete
  • 5Pearson
  • 6Waterfall
  • 8Holohan
  • 15Clifton
  • 27Kiernan
  • 35Pardington

Manchester City U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 63van Sas
  • 53Carrington
  • 94Burns
  • 70Katongo
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand
  • 50Breckin
  • 62CharlesBooked at 64mins
  • 52Bobb
  • 58MebudeSubstituted forNdalaat 82'minutes
  • 65DicksonSubstituted forRobertsonat 53'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 91Borges

Substitutes

  • 61Adam
  • 68Alleyne
  • 73Ndala
  • 74Galvez
  • 83Murray-Jones
  • 93Robertson
  • 99Agyemang
Referee:
Ben Speedie
Attendance:
1,281

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamManchester City U21
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away6

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Everton U21312010466
2Morecambe302145-14
3Harrogate311134-14
4Hartlepool311126-44

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bolton32109367
2Tranmere311167-15
3Leeds United U21311156-14
4Crewe301215-42

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Port Vale33007079
2Wolverhampton Wanderers U2132014406
3Stockport310223-13
4Shrewsbury300317-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford31204317
2Accrington31206516
3Rochdale31206515
4Liverpool U21300336-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City32016246
2Barnsley32016516
3Doncaster311145-15
4Newcastle United U21301204-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Mansfield311145-15
2Manchester City U2131116514
3Derby31115504
4Grimsby31114404

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Manchester United U2132106427
2Barrow31114315
3Fleetwood30304404
4Carlisle301225-32

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton330011479
2Bradford311157-24
3Sheff Wed310256-13
4Leicester City U21301248-42

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colchester32105327
2Charlton32016336
3Gillingham311146-25
4Brighton and Hove Albion U21300347-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wimbledon32106427
2Portsmouth31208356
3Crawley31119725
4Aston Villa U213003312-90

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1MK Dons32015236
2Cheltenham32015416
3West Ham United U2132013306
4Walsall300315-40

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stevenage33006159
2Peterborough31115324
3Wycombe302114-34
4Tottenham Hotspur U21301204-41

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth32105238
2Bristol Rovers32106157
3Crystal Palace U21310223-13
4Swindon300318-70

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green33009369
2Newport32015416
3Exeter310247-33
4Southampton U21300337-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea U2132015416
2Sutton United32014316
3Oxford Utd31026423
4Leyton Orient310259-43

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich32018176
2Arsenal U2132015326
3Cambridge32013216
4Northampton3003111-100
View full EFL Trophy tables

