Former Manchester City forward Keyendrah Simmonds scored his first Grimsby goal against his old club

Manchester City Under-21s were knocked out of the EFL Trophy as Grimsby won their group-stage decider on penalties.

Both sides knew a win would take them through but Grimsby led via ex-City academy product Keyendrah Simmonds.

However, City levelled through Will Dickson's close-range finish to force a winner-takes-all shootout.

Mariners keeper Max Crocombe proved the hero, saving two City spot-kicks as the hosts triumphed 4-2 on penalties.

The shootout win earned the League Two side two points and means they finish top of Northern Group F, a point ahead of runners-up Mansfield.

City's elimination means only five Premier League academy teams, out of 16 taking part, have reached the knockout stages of this year's competition.

Everton, Manchester United and Chelsea qualified as group winners while Arsenal and Wolves progressed as runners-up.

The match was the final game of the group stage with the draw for the second round set to take place on Friday (11 November).