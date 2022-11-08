Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Women's Premiership champions Cliftonville have nine players in the Northern Ireland squad

Cliftonville's Fi Morgan has been called into the Northern Ireland squad for Tuesday's friendly with Italy.

Morgan, 19, can play in defence or midfield and is one of three new faces in the squad along with club team-mates Danielle Maxwell and Kelsie Burrows.

Goalkeeper Lilie Woods, Lewes defender Ellie Mason and Cliftonville's Grace McKimm drop out of the squad from September's final World Cup qualifiers.

Northern Ireland face Italy at Seaview on Tuesday, 15 November.

Underage international Morgan is one of nine Cliftonville players named in Kenny Shiels' side after the Reds won their first Women's Premiership title.

Morgan has yet to make her senior debut but was called into the squad for a friendly with Scotland in June 2021.

Winger Maxwell returns to the international set-up after missing Euro 2022 through injury and defender Burrows sat out September's qualifiers due to work commitments.

Southampton defender Laura Rafferty, who was named in September's squad but was withdrawn by her club, is not included along with Saints team-mate Ciara Watling and Brighouse Town goalkeeper Becky Flaherty.

Like Northern Ireland, Italy competed at Euro 2022 in July and they finished bottom of a group that featured France, Belgium and Iceland.

The Italians, ranked 14th in the world compared to Northern Ireland in 49th, qualified for the World Cup next summer by topping their group in qualifying.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (Reading), Shannon Turner (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Defenders: Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville), Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville), Abbie Magee (Cliftonville), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Demi Vance (Leicester City).

Midfielders: Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville), Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran), Joely Andrews (Glentoran), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville), Fi Morgan (Cliftonville), Caragh Hamilton (Glentoran).

Forwards: Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville), Lauren Wade (Reading), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers), Kerry Beattie (Glentoran), Danielle Maxwell (Cliftonville).