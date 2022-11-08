Last updated on .From the section Irish

Highlights: Glenavon comeback win stuns Glentoran at Mourneview Park

Larne are the new Irish Premiership leaders after Glentoran suffered a shock 2-1 defeat away to Glenavon.

Glentoran's first defeat of the season, coupled by Larne's 4-0 win over Dungannon Swifts, means Tiernan Lynch's side move one point clear at the top.

Crusaders held off Coleraine to win 2-1 at the Showgrounds and Linfield and Cliftonville played out a 0-0 draw.

Newry City beat Ballymena United 3-2 and Carrick Rangers beat winless Portadown 2-0.

Larne moved back above Glentoran to the top of the table after a dominant 4-0 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Inver Park.

The home side's bright start paid dividends as early as the fifth minute as Tomas Cosgrove's cross was headed down by Leroy Millar into the path of Lee Bonis and he forced a shot beyond Declan Dunne for his seventh goal in five games.

The home side almost doubled their lead shortly afterwards when Swifts defender Mayowa Animasahun, in attempting to prevent Millar from getting a shot at goal, advertently poked an effort against the base of his own post.

Paul O'Neill had an effort chalked off for offside before the home side doubled their advantage on 25 minutes when Bonis played in Mark Randall on the right hand side of the penalty area and the midfielder fired a low angled drive past Dunne.

The home side picked off where they left off in the first half with Leroy Millar and Paul O'Neill both hitting the same post in the space of a few seconds straight after the restart before two late goals.

First, Randall dispossessed James Knowles inside the Dungannon penalty area and the ball fell kindly for Leroy Millar to lash a shot past Dunne.

A minute later, Larne skipper Cosgrove arrived unmarked to power home a header from a Ben Doherty corner.

Watch: Leaders Larne hit the Swifts for four

Glens stunned at Mourneview

Glenavon came from behind with a surprise win over high-flying Glentoran, who had yet to lose a match and had only conceded two league goals prior to Tuesday's match.

Subtitutes Michael Glynn and Aaron Pendergast struck after 68 and 73 minutes to complete the turnaround for the hosts after Aidan Wilson gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of half time.

Mick McDermott's side had an opener chalked off on the 29th minute when Danny Purkis netted from three yards but the linesmen had raised his flag to deny the ex-Glenavon man.

Wilson made the breakthrough after the defender rose highest to head home a Conor McMenamin corner. Purkis was again denied by the assisant referee's flag after he was deemed to be offside after slotting home from close range after another McMenamin cross.

The game was to turn on its head with the introductions of Glynn and Pendergast by manager Gary Hamilton.

Glynn struck first when he headed home at the back post and he was involved in the winner after his shot was saved by Aaron McCarey, and Pendergast reacted quickest to slot home and inflict a first league defeat of the season on Glentoran.

Linfield and Reds play out drab draw

Linfield and Cliftonville, the title protagonists from last season, played out a goalless draw at Windsor Park.

The best chance of the game came when home midfielder Andrew Clarke's glancing header beat keeper Nathan Gartside but he was denied by the post.

Cliftonville had multiple good chances. Rory Hale's strike from 25 yards was just wide of the left-hand post and their best chance came just shy of the final whistle when Ryan Curran saw a strike deflected by Chris Johns and his follow up was off target.

Bar Clarke's header, Joel Cooper produced most of Linfield's chances. Gartside denied the winger from distance and his close-range attempt was wide shortly after. Jamie Robinson produced a strong block to keep the scores level in injury-time from another Cooper effort.

The result, alongside Coleraine's defeat by Crusaders, means Linfield move up to fifth but remain nine points off top spot and Cliftonville stay fourth.

Crusaders strike early at Coleraine

Highlights: Coleraine 1-2 Crusaders

First-half goals from McCauley Snelgrove and Philip Lowry helped Crusaders secure a hard-fought 2-1 win over Coleraine at the Showgrounds despite Robbie Weir's own goal just before the break.

The visitors, thumped 4-1 by Larne on Friday, were quickly out of the blocks and took the lead inside the first minute as Hull City loanee Snelgrove pounced on a defensive error to volley past Gareth Deane.

Lowry scored his tenth goal of the campaign in the 14th minute to double his side's lead and silence the home crowd.

The unfortunate Weir headed past Jonathan Tuffey as he tried to clear a Lee Lynch corner on the stroke of half-time and gave the hosts renewed hope for the second half.

The Bannsiders were much better after the interval and came close to levelling on a number of occasions through Matthew Shevlin and substitute James McLaughlin but they could find no way past an inspired Crusaders keeper.

Newry score last-gasp winner as Carrick beat Portadown

Brian Healy scored an injury-time winner as Newry City beat Ballymena United 3-2 at the Showgrounds.

Newry had the brighter start but found themselves a goal down when Kym Nelson nodded in a Mikey Place corner.

The hosts regained their rhythm and soon found themselves level through Noel Healy's thunderous shot past Sean O'Neill, which was the defender's first goal for the club.

Newry were then awarded a penalty when Daniel Hughes was barged from behind and the striker scored on the follow-up after his spot kick was saved by O'Neill.

Ballymena levelled when substitute Ryan Waide latched onto a cross at the back post and fired past Steven Maguire.

It looked like the game would end in a draw before Healy's late effort, which crashed home off the underside of the bar.

Goals: Carrick Rangers 2-0 Portadown

Carrick Rangers got back to winning ways as they defeated basement side Portadown 2-0 at Taylors Avenue. Cameron Stewart's header just before half-time and Emmett McGuckin's second half-strike gave the hosts all three points.

In a first half lacking any real quality, the hosts took the lead just before the break when Stewart got on the end of Andrew Mitchell's corner and his header had just enough power to get past Jethran Barr in the Portadown goal.

Carrick doubled their lead after the restart thanks to McGuckin. The striker was on hand to tap the ball in after Alexander Gawne's initial effort was parried by Barr into his path.