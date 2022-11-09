Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ivan Gazidis joined AC Milan in 2008

AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis will step down in December after four years in the role.

The South African, 58, has been with the Serie A giants since 2018 and oversaw their first title win since 2010-11 last season.

Gazidis held the same position at Arsenal from 2009 until his departure to AC Milan.

"After four wonderful, challenging years I will be leaving Milan," he said.

Gazidis overcame cancer while at the club, and added: "I owe so much to this club, its people, its fans and to this city, that literally saved my life."