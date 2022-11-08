Close menu

European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments14

A sign hung outside Liverpool's Anfield stadium reads 'Super Greed' as part of protests against a proposed European Super League
There were protests from football fans and players in England about the idea of the European Super League

Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan".

BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.

The A22 group says it is an independent body, but both Uefa and the influential European Clubs' Association (ECA) believe it is acting on behalf of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

Those three clubs opted against abandoning the European Super League project last year.

Uefa's simmering discontent spilled over when they took exception to the wording of a statement released by A22, in which they outlined their meeting with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin and "a large group of other executives".

The three A22 representatives were surprised to find Uefa had invited 22 additional guests, including senior figures from the ECA, the European leagues and fans' groups.

They also said the broad dismissal of their position was expected, and that some clubs had already started speaking to them about their plans.

This drew a stinging response from European football's governing body Uefa, which, less than three hours after releasing its first statement, sent out a much stronger one.

Uefa said: "A22 Sports Management has published an account of their visit to Uefa Headquarters in Nyon today. Uefa is currently checking the recording to see if they are talking about the same meeting.

"The 'other executives' they refer to were not faceless bureaucrats but senior stakeholders from across European football, players, clubs, leagues and fans; people who live and breathe the game every day. To fail to recognise that is disrespectful.

"If there is a 'takeaway' from today, it should be that the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan.

"A22 wanted dialogue so we gave them 2.5 hours of time from all of the game's stakeholders and each one rejected their approach. They claim not to represent the three remaining clubs. They refuse to define what their alleged new approach is. They claim to want dialogue. But when presented with the chance, they have nothing to say."

Uefa and the ECA said they remain opposed to the concept of a breakaway league.

A22 dismissed these comments.

"We are heartened by the fact that we have already been contacted by and are in conversations with numerous clubs who wish to take part in this dialogue to develop a sustainable foundation for European club football," said A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart.

A22 believes Uefa has no automatic right to run European football.

BBC Sport has been told that the A22 representatives declined to outline what their vision for the future of the game looked like.

A ruling on how football should be governed is due from the European Courts of Justice next year. Direction is due from the ECJ's advocate general on 15 December, which may give a guide as to the potential outcome.

It has been suggested the renewed noise around the ESL idea is an effort to exert influence on the judges who will make the ruling.

Senior figures from Real, Barca and Juve have all recently spoken out against the current financial state of the European game.

Juventus posted a record £221.36m loss in September. Barcelona had to pull numerous 'economic levers' to avoid more massive losses after posting a £418.69m loss last year. Neither side made it through to the Champions League knockout stage this season and instead will play in the Europa League knockout round play-offs in February.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 19:59

    Barca, Madrid, and Juvi are bankrupt after many years of trying to buy success. Who cares about them?

  • Comment posted by Rogue Biscuit, today at 19:59

    UEFA are the last people to criticise anyone for being greedy.
    Their opposition is based upon perceived income loss from the loss of these teams as opposed to "for the good of football"
    UEFA are just as slimy, greedy and self-serving.
    That is why their presidents are so frequently implicated in accusations of corruption - platini a great example.

  • Comment posted by sheepyskip, today at 19:59

    PGA v LIV in football form..... Whoever has the deepest pockets will prevail...

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 19:59

    Who would bet money against the likes of the Glaziers and Boehly to have been using this A22 group to test the water again?

  • Comment posted by You, today at 19:59

    It's quite easy how to 'save' football.

    Stop paying players a million a week!

    No they do NOT deserve it!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by GorbleGorble, today at 19:58

    Just let them form a three team league and leave them to it. Let's see who'll sign for them. They'll be history in no time.

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 19:58

    All corrupt as the day is long

  • Comment posted by Winx , today at 19:58

    Jamesrossford@gmail.com

  • Comment posted by mrlondon_ncb, today at 19:57

    I will support the formation of the Super League if you guarantee you will take Spurs from the Premier League and never give them back.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 19:57

    They just keep tinkering away at our beautiful game..
    Eventually the money men will win.
    Enjoy it while we can.

  • Comment posted by Sirop de Fabricant, today at 19:57

    Absolutely disgusting from Real, Barca and Juve. They should be banned immediately from all professional football worldwide.

  • Comment posted by fezza27, today at 19:57

    Surely this is dead and buried now?

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 19:56

    money, money, money!

    If UEFA gave a sh*t they would instead wage caps & transfer budgets, & restrict the amount of loaned players.

    Instead UEFA want to make CL as much a Super League as they can, so they have control & the CASH!

    All about greed!

  • Comment posted by SLR, today at 19:56

    We want to see the best football player in a fair manner, representing all ethically minded football supporters.

  • Comment posted by Colin The Truth, today at 19:55

    The whole game is broken, owned by the greedy looking to sportswash their crimes, but we sweep it under the carpet while dreaming of glory.

  • Comment posted by Salop Eagle, today at 19:54

    For Once in their lives UEFA ‘appear’ to be in step with the view of clubs supporters.
    Let’s all keep these ‘money men ‘ at arms length .
    They won’t give up trying to steal our precious game .

  • Comment posted by PepperamiofDarkness, today at 19:53

    As much as it is greedy it is true that UEFA shouldn't have the automatic right to football, just like FIFA

  • Comment posted by Tayex, today at 19:53

    Greed begets greed!

  • Comment posted by MVP, today at 19:53

    UEFA angrily reacts to revised plans for European Super League because there wasn't enough in it for them?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport