Vincent Tan is the owner of both Cardiff City and Belgian First Division side K.V. Kortrijk

Cardiff City have offered Mark Hudson the manager's position to the end of the season.

Former captain Hudson stepped up as interim boss following the departure of Steve Morison in September.

Hudson met club owner Vincent Tan ahead of Tuesday night's home Championship game against Hull City, where he was offered the role and a contract until the end of the campaign.

"We have agreed to keep him for manager for this season," Tan said.

"He has a contract to manage to the end of the season, unless of course he does badly. But I have faith in Mark, I think he can do a good job."

Tan had talks with Hudson, his new assistant Dean Whitehead, coach Tom Ramasut and goalkeeper coach Graham Stack.

The Cardiff owner said: "We have an understanding they will do their very best to do a good job for this club and who knows we may be able to make it to the play-offs, and who knows may be able to win the play-offs and be in the Premier League. I believe it's possible."

Tan said he would support Hudson in the January transfer window if the deals "make sense" and avoided what he called "stupid" mistakes of the past, citing the signings of Denmark striker Andreas Cornelius and midfielder Josh Murphy.

Cornelius was signed for £7.5m from FC Copenhagen in June 2013 but within six months was back in the Danish capital, having played little more than 100 minutes of football over 11 games and scored no goals for the Bluebirds.

Murphy joined Cardiff from Norwich City for £11m in June 2018 and played 30 games, scoring three times in his first season in Wales - then bettering that in 2019/2020 with eight goals over 33 games.

He remained a regular the following season but by 2021/2022 had fallen out of favour. When his contract expired in July 2022, Murphy joined League One side Oxford United as a free agent.

'Many approaches'

Tan, who said he watches every game via television wherever he is in the world, underlined his determination to continue at the helm, claiming he had already committed more than £200m into the outfit, an amount he called "embarrassing".

"A big part of my wealth has gone to Cardiff, all my family members want me to sell ASAP," Tan said.

"But I say when the time is right we will but the time is not right, yet."

The Cardiff owner revealed he had received offers to sell the Championship outfit, but had rejected them.

"We have had many approaches but we have turned them down for many reasons. Most of the time it is that I am not really very keen to sell. I think we should take it up to the Premier League," he added.

"And I hope we can do it and that will be the third time, then think about selling.

"Maybe I will decide to stay, maybe we will stay in the PL for 10 years. Who knows."

And Tan has a blunt message for those Cardiff fans unhappy with his reign.

"I am not turning my back on the club. For those guys who want Tan out, if they are so smart maybe they should ask a rich Welshman, probably a billionaire, to buy this club," Tan said.

"Get this new owner to take them to the Premier League and ask them to keep them in the Premier League for the next 10 years. That is my goal and I hope I can do it.

"A big part of my wealth is invested here and I hope it is not all lost."