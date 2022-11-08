Match ends, Osasuna 1, Barcelona 2.
Gerard Pique was sent off at half time in his final match before retirement as Barcelona came from behind to beat Osasuna and move five points clear at the top of La Liga.
Pique, 35, was dismissed despite being on the bench after appearing to remonstrate with the referee.
He was angered by the decision to show Robert Lewandowski a second yellow card in the 31st minute.
David Garcia gave Osasuna the lead, before Pedri and Raphinha struck.
Lewandowski was dismissed for only the second time in his career after he was booked for an aerial challenge with Garcia.
Pedri's equaliser came early in the second half, before Raphinha headed in Frenkie de Jong's cross five minutes from time to ensure Barcelona took full advantage of Real Madrid's loss at Rayo Vallecano on Monday.
Line-ups
Osasuna
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 25Fernández
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 4García
- 5GarcíaBooked at 46mins
- 3Álvaro ArmadoBooked at 45mins
- 14GarcíaSubstituted forPeñaat 75'minutes
- 7MoncayolaBooked at 61mins
- 6TorróBooked at 54minsSubstituted forKikeat 59'minutes
- 16Gómez BardonadoSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 83'minutes
- 22OrozSubstituted forBrasanacat 74'minutes
- 9ÁvilaSubstituted forBudimirat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Herrera
- 8Brasanac
- 10Torres
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 13Pérez
- 15Peña
- 17Budimir
- 18Kike
- 19Ibáñez
- 20Sánchez
- 23Hernández
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 28BaldeBooked at 66mins
- 15ChristensenSubstituted forPáez Gaviraat 74'minutes
- 17Alonso
- 18AlbaBooked at 37mins
- 8GonzálezSubstituted forRiadat 89'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 21de Jong
- 7DembéléSubstituted forRaphinhaat 78'minutes
- 9LewandowskiBooked at 31mins
- 11TorresSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bellerín
- 3Piqué
- 10Fati Vieira
- 22Raphinha
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 29Casadó
- 30Páez Gavira
- 32Torre
- 35Riad
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 21,603
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away6
