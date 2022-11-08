Match ends, Napoli 2, Empoli 0.
Napoli won their 10th Serie A game in a row to sit eight points clear of AC Milan at the top of the table.
They dominated but had to wait until the 70th minute to open the scoring, with substitute Hirving Lozano scoring a penalty after Victor Osimhen was fouled.
Empoli's Sebastiano Luperto was shown a second yellow card for fouling Lozano, who later crossed for Piotr Zielinski to wrap up the win.
Milan drew 0-0 at Cremonese.
Luciano Spalletti's Napoli are now guaranteed to be top until the new year.
The Naples side have never won the title without Diego Maradona, with their two triumphs - in 1986-87 and 1989-90 - both coming during his spell there.
Their stadium is now named after the club legend.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 55ÖstigardBooked at 57mins
- 3Kim
- 6Mário Rui
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 68LobotkaSubstituted forDemmeat 90'minutes
- 91NdombéléSubstituted forZielinskiat 64'minutes
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forElmasat 64'minutes
- 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 90'minutes
- 81RaspadoriSubstituted forLozanoat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 11Lozano
- 12Marfella
- 16Idasiak
- 17Olivera
- 18Simeone
- 20Zielinski
- 23Zerbin
- 31Zedadka
- 59Zanoli
- 70Gaetano
Empoli
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 13Vicario
- 30Stojanovic
- 34Ismajli
- 33LupertoBooked at 74mins
- 65ParisiBooked at 61mins
- 32HaasSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 59'minutes
- 18MarinSubstituted forEkongat 85'minutes
- 25BandinelliBooked at 15minsSubstituted forGrassiat 73'minutes
- 35BaldanziSubstituted forHendersonat 73'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 9SatrianoBooked at 22minsSubstituted forLammersat 59'minutes
- 10Bajrami
Substitutes
- 1Perisan
- 3Cacace
- 4Walukiewicz
- 5Grassi
- 7Lammers
- 8Henderson
- 11Akpa Akpro
- 14Pjaca
- 17Ekong
- 20Degli Innocenti
- 21Fazzini
- 22Ujkani
- 24Ebuehi
- 28Cambiaghi
- 38Indragoli
- Referee:
- Luca Pairetto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Empoli 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alberto Grassi (Empoli) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Henderson with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Kim Min-Jae (Napoli).
Post update
Sam Lammers (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nedim Bajrami (Empoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Lammers.
Post update
Hand ball by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Diego Demme replaces Stanislav Lobotka.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Victor Osimhen.
Booking
Liam Henderson (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Henderson (Empoli).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Ekong (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Henderson.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 2, Empoli 0. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hirving Lozano with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Petar Stojanovic.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Eljif Elmas (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Emmanuel Ekong replaces Razvan Marin.
Post update
Leo Östigard (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.