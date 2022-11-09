Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Shaqiri (left) has scored 26 goals in 108 appearances for Switzerland

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka and Chicago Fire's Xherdan Shaqiri have been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad.

Former Liverpool playmaker Shaqiri, 31, who has 108 Swiss caps, will be playing in his fourth World Cup.

Manchester City's Manuel Akanji and Newcastle United's Fabian Schar are among the defenders listed in manager Murat Yakin's 26-man squad.

Chelsea's on-loan midfielder Denis Zakaria and Nottingham Forest midfielder Remo Freuler are also named.

Seven players in the squad will be appearing at their first World Cup.

Switzerland open their campaign against Cameroon on 24 November before facing Brazil and Serbia in Group G.

"We were spoiled for choice in some positions," Yakin said.

"Many players have delivered convincing performances in recent weeks and months. But in the end I had to limit myself to 26 names. I'm convinced that these 26 players can always help us to achieve our goals."

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Kohn (Red Bull Salzburg), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Sylvan Widmer (Mainz 05)

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz 05), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Noah Okafor (Red Bull Salzburg), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea)

Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Reuben Vargas (FC Augsburg)