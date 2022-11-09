Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Jess Fishlock is Wales' most capped footballer with 119 appearances

Wales forward Jess Fishlock says homophobic comments made by a Qatar World Cup ambassador were "very sad and disappointing".

Former Qatar international Khalid Salman described homosexuality as "damage in the mind" and said LGBTQ+ people should "accept our rules".

Fishlock - an openly gay woman - heads to the tournament this month as part of BBC Wales' coverage team.

She said it was "a difficult situation for a lot of people".

"They are not going to change their ways just because it's a World Cup… but their ways and their beliefs are questionable around the world," Fishlock told BBC Radio Wales breakfast.

"When you hear things like that, obviously it is very sad and disappointing."

But Fishlock says going to Qatar is important not just professionally, but for her personally as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Obviously, I want to enjoy the World Cup. I want to enjoy Wales in the World Cup, but it's important to be visible to the situation," she said.

"We can argue whether it should or should not be held in Qatar. Should FIFA have allowed it to happen? I think that is more of a conversation to have.

"Then with the politics surrounding Qatar's beliefs and their way of life - that is another conversation to have with regards to progression and progression of beliefs in a certain country."

The chief executive of the Football Association Wales said members of the LGBTQ+ community who travel from Wales to Qatar will be supported.

Speaking on Newsnight, Noel Mooney said: "The rainbow wall is right at the heart of our support base - the Red Wall.

"They go with assurances given to us by FIFA and from the Qataris that everything is going to be safe, that it is going to be a warm and inclusive World Cup.

"But we have set up our fan embassy in the Doha Convention Centre and we will be in regular dialogue with our LGBTQ+ supporters that are in Qatar.

"They will have us to speak to all of the time out there."

Mr Mooney also said Wales' players will be supported to "speak up" about human rights during the tournament.

"The FA of Wales would support them in everything, we wore the rainbow armband the last few matches with One Love across it in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

"So we always support our players.

"If our players want to speak up during the tournament, the FAW will be right here to support them for sure."