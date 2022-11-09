Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Calvin Ramsay has made one late substitute appearance since joining Liverpool from Aberdeen

No Celtic players have been included in Steve Clarke's 23-man Scotland squad for next week's friendly in Turkey.

Celtic are scheduled to play in a friendly tournament in Australia during the World Cup break.

Calvin Ramsay earns a first call-up following his debut for Liverpool against Napoli last week.

Rangers' Ryan Jack is in the squad, despite missing recent matches for his club, while captain Andy Robertson and Nathan Patterson return from injury.

Lewis Ferguson is included along with Ryan Porteous after the latter debuted in the recent 0-0 draw against Ukraine but Josh Doig, Declan Gallagher, Aaron Hickey and Stephen Kingsley miss out.

Next Wednesday's match in Diyarbakir is Scotland's only scheduled fixture before the start of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The Scots have been drawn with Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus, opening at home to the latter on 25 March.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly, Robby McCrorie

Defenders: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Calvin Ramsay, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Che Adams, Jacob Brown, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Fraser